The Best Pepperidge Farm Milano Cookie Flavor Leaves A Refreshing Aftertaste

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Growing up, my mom would occasionally come home from the grocery store with a bag of Pepperidge Farm Dark Chocolate Milano cookies, much to my delight. Two elongated biscuit cookies sandwiched a thin layer of dark chocolate, creating cookie perfection. Today, this flavor is just one of more than 20 that Pepperidge Farm has offered over the years, although the word is that the cookies are one of the snacks that have been shrinking in size. The Takeout was curious to know how these flavors stood up to each other — and if any were superior to the original chocolate flavor — so one of our resident tasters got the coveted job of sampling 11 different Milano flavors. The clear winner was Mint Chocolate.

Interestingly enough, the Mint Chocolate Milano was the first flavored Milano released by Pepperidge Farm in 1968. Our taster found the mint flavor to be "refreshing and snappy" and a perfect foil to the cookie's rich dark chocolate. He compared the flavor to the beloved Thin Mints, the best Girl Scout Cookie, and even tried freezing a Mint Chocolate Milano to see if it gave the same satisfaction as chilled Thin Mints. (It didn't.) Still, to take the number one spot means you need to stand out in a big way, and Mint Chocolate did just that.