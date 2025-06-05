Rice Recalls That Affected Millions

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As it's a staple food and foundational grain for billions of people, and a primary ingredient in so many dishes across numerous culinary cultures, it's tough to underestimate the importance of rice. Whether it's white or brown, long grain or short grain, eaten on its own or with a traditional Indian, Chinese, Mexican, Japanese, Italian, or Spanish dish, to cite just a few examples, rice is a vital part of the global food chain and nutritional landscape.

That makes it all the more frightening, concerning, and potentially disastrous when rice is beset by danger. So much of it is harvested, dried, processed, packaged, and distributed that it invites plenty of opportunities for adulteration or contamination. Rice can be ruined, and turned into a conduit for injury or even death, by the presence of food-borne illness-causing bacteria, harmful allergens, inedible materials, poison, and other factors. Here are all of the times that rice makers have had little choice but to issue a recall, attempting to bring back all the bad rice it put out into the world so as to limit the harm to huge populations it would otherwise unleash.