The One Type Of Food Anthony Bourdain Never Ate

Anthony Bourdain wasn't shy about food. He'd eat anything while globe-hopping for his TV shows — including the simple Waffle House fare that made Bourdain fall for the iconic chain. But one thing the late celebrity chef couldn't get behind was airplane food.

Bourdain never ate while flying, once telling Bon Appétit, "No one has ever felt better after eating plane food." He claimed that he liked to be hungry when he arrived at his destination, and theorized that travelers just eat it because they're bored. If he was on a really long flight, Bourdain would just ask for cheese and a lot of port wine.

Why is airplane food so decidedly average at best? Part of it is that hot food is cooked hours earlier by contracted catering companies, then just rewarmed in a convection oven on the plane. But another factor is that food and drinks just don't taste the same at 30,000 feet. The dryness and low air pressure in the cabin throws off our ability to taste properly, reducing taste buds' sensitivity by some 30%. It's partly due to the nasal passages drying out, which interferes with our sense of smell. Even the engine noise plays a role. It's been found to reduce how well we taste food, but interestingly enhances the ability to taste umami flavor. It's suggested that this is why so many people order tomato juice and bloody marys on flights.