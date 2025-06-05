The Worst Pepperidge Farm Milano Cookies Taste Artificial
We've all been seduced by the temptress known as Pepperidge Farm's Milano cookies before. Walking down the cookie aisle, who can resist the siren song of that classy white packaging knowing that delectable cookies wait within? But of course, even in the midst of indulging in little treats, it's important to show a bit of restraint. You probably won't be buying every available flavor of Milano cookie, so we took on that heavy burden for you by ranking 11 flavors of Pepperidge Farm's Milano cookies, and while we liked most of them, one cookie sat at the bottom of the pack: the strawberry white chocolate.
This is a tragedy for strawberry and white chocolate lovers alike, especially since the combination sounds like something that would really hit the mark. Light, fruity, and just the right about of sweetness, right? Unfortunately not the case here. We found this cookie to have pretty artificial notes despite the use of real dehydrated strawberries. The fake strawberry is a prominent flavor that it takes away from the natural sweet-tart fruit and the sugary, rich taste of the white chocolate alike. If you're a fan of either flavor, you'll only end up disappointed with this cookie, so it's best to pass on this one.
How does the strawberry white chocolate stack up against the competition?
Just because the strawberry white chocolate Milano isn't the best cookie, that doesn't mean Milano's other fruit-and-chocolate offerings aren't great. In fact, our number two pick is the raspberry chocolate. With rich notes of dark chocolate complementing the sweet and slightly tart tang of the dehydrated raspberry layer, it offers a better balance of flavors than the strawberry white chocolate. It doesn't lean on that same overly-artificial taste that white chocolate brings to the party, too. The only downside is that Milano cookies are one of 16 snacks have been shrinking for years, but at least with other flavors, they're still delicious even if they've shrunk.
However, with the strawberry white chocolate, you've got tinier cookies with a less-than-stellar taste, and they sell for around $4 for a single package. With each package containing 15 cookies, you're spending over a quarter per tiny biscuit. To us, that's just not worth it for a below average flavor. Pepperidge Farm is a solid brand with some great cookie options. Just pass on the strawberry white chocolate from Milano, and you're set to have a delicious experience.