The Worst Pepperidge Farm Milano Cookies Taste Artificial

We've all been seduced by the temptress known as Pepperidge Farm's Milano cookies before. Walking down the cookie aisle, who can resist the siren song of that classy white packaging knowing that delectable cookies wait within? But of course, even in the midst of indulging in little treats, it's important to show a bit of restraint. You probably won't be buying every available flavor of Milano cookie, so we took on that heavy burden for you by ranking 11 flavors of Pepperidge Farm's Milano cookies, and while we liked most of them, one cookie sat at the bottom of the pack: the strawberry white chocolate.

This is a tragedy for strawberry and white chocolate lovers alike, especially since the combination sounds like something that would really hit the mark. Light, fruity, and just the right about of sweetness, right? Unfortunately not the case here. We found this cookie to have pretty artificial notes despite the use of real dehydrated strawberries. The fake strawberry is a prominent flavor that it takes away from the natural sweet-tart fruit and the sugary, rich taste of the white chocolate alike. If you're a fan of either flavor, you'll only end up disappointed with this cookie, so it's best to pass on this one.