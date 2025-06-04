Mountain Dew And Doritos Might Receive A Disturbing Warning Label In This State (And It's Not California)

Shoppers in America's second-largest state may soon see an unsettling warning label on some of their favorite snacks and packaged foods. Texas lawmakers passed a bill with support from both Republicans and Democrats that would require food and drinks like Doritos and Mountain Dew to warn that they contain ingredients "not recommended for human consumption." Governor Greg Abbott has not said if he'll sign the legislation into law.

The measure mandating a warning label on products sold in Texas beginning in 2027 singles out targeted ingredients based on other Western countries either banning them in food products, or requiring a warning label. The more than 40 ingredients that would trigger a warning label include bleached flour, synthetic dyes, and certain sweeteners, oils, and preservatives, among them Olestra, the '90s diet miracle turned national joke.

The full wording of the proposed label in the Make Texas Healthy Again bill says, "WARNING: This product contains an ingredient that is not recommended for human consumption by the appropriate authorities in Australia, Canada, the European Union or the United Kingdom." It would affect not only chips, candy, and soda, but also breakfast cereal, snack cakes, cookies, drinks, and even frozen dinners and processed meat.