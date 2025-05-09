The 3 New Food Colors Just Approved By The FDA All Come Natural

A major tenet of Donald Trump's 2024 campaign was the Make America Healthy Again movement led first and foremost by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who would go on to become the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). A major priority for Kennedy was to clean up the country's food supply. That effort was moved forward last month when the FDA announced the total ban on several popular food dyes, including Red Dye No. 3 and Red Dye No. 40.

The government organization has wasted no time in providing a solution for the newfound gap in the world of food dyes by approving three new food colors which it has deemed to be safer alternatives. Those three new food dyes include: Galdieria extract blue, butterfly pea flower extract, and calcium phosphate.

"Today we take a major step to Make America Healthy Again," Kennedy said in the FDA's press release. "For too long, our food system has relied on synthetic, petroleum-based dyes that offer no nutritional value and pose unnecessary health risks. We're removing these dyes and approving safe, natural alternatives — to protect families and support healthier choices."

The press release signaled that more natural alternatives could be expected in the future, indicating that the nationwide effort to restore the quality of our food continues to be a top priority for this administration.