Whatever Happened To Energybits From Shark Tank?

The product line included spirulina-based ENERGYbits for energy and focus, and chlorella-based RECOVERYbits for detox and immune support. Arnston emphasized that algae had been consumed for decades in other parts of the world, but had yet to break through in mainstream Western markets. Her goal was to change that. During her pitch, Catharine Arnston brought a deep level of knowledge to the table, explaining the nutritional science behind algae and its potential as a whole-food supplement; but she stumbled over her words a bit, possibly because of being nervous. She was confident this was a well-studied superfood that was seriously flying under the radar.

The Sharks, however, weren't buying in. For one, they didn't taste good (not like these delicious no-bake energy balls). The tablets are meant to be swallowed without chewing, but Catharine didn't share that detail upfront, so they automatically honed in on the taste (or flavor, is there a difference?) being awful.

That alone set the stage for the rest of her pitch. Mark Cuban really grilled her with questions about the health claims she was making, inquiring whether other medical professionals were aware of the benefits and asking her to recall any of the 100,000 medical studies she said covered the benefits of chlorella and spirulina. Unfortunately, she didn't sound too sure of herself when placed under scrutiny.

Even though Arnston defended her strategy and the product's effectiveness, the Sharks ultimately passed on the opportunity. Getting a rejection wasn't the end of the road though, as Energybits gained visibility with health-conscious viewers and professionals interested in natural supplements.