The Reason Ethiopian Restaurants Are A Great Fit For Celiac Diners

Once you have the injera issue sorted out, you're free to explore the rest of the Ethiopian restaurant's menu, and you'll likely find a plethora of gluten-free options. Sure, there may be a few off-limits items such as sambusas(Ethiopia's version of samosas), since the dough wrappers may be made with wheat flour. Many other dishes, though, consist of little more than meat, vegetables, and spices and should thus be pretty safe bets (although it's always best to ask for safety's sake).

One popular Ethiopian dish is yemiser or misir wot, which consists of red lentils cooked in a tomato-based sauce seasoned with berbere. Berbere is a spice mix that can contain allspice, basil, black pepper, cayenne, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, coriander, cumin, fenugreek, garlic, ginger, nutmeg, onion, and paprika, but one thing it doesn't typically have is gluten. Doro wat, a spicy chicken stew made with butter, berbere, and honey wine, is something else you might find on an Ethiopian restaurant menu, along with tibs, which are meat chunks cooked with onions and bell peppers in a tomato-wine sauce.

Unfortunately, there may not be any gluten-free dessert options on the menu, but if it makes you feel any better, dessert really isn't an Ethiopian thing. Restaurants may offer a selection of Western-style sweets like tiramisu or baklava, but a traditional Ethiopian dinner doesn't end with anything sugary. You can, however, make a homemade version of a sweet Ethiopian snack called shembra kolo by dipping drained canned chickpeas in beaten egg white, then rolling them in cinnamon sugar. The chickpeas are baked in the oven until they're crispy and the sugar coating has caramelized.