Does Texas Roadhouse Have A Gluten Free Menu?

Texas Roadhouse is renowned for its large steaks and warm rolls with cinnamon butter. However, for those with gluten sensitivities, the chain may not be the first choice. As someone who developed a gluten allergy, I can't help but daydream about those signature rolls, but during my last visit, I found myself navigating the menu with caution, ordering a variety of sides in place of a traditional meal.

To assist gluten intolerant customers, the chain does provide a separate menu. However, Texas Roadhouse notes that though the items are "gluten friendly to the best of our ability," it is not guaranteed that the food is gluten free as "cross-contact with allergens could occur in the preparation process." This means that while the dishes themselves don't have gluten as an ingredient, a reaction is still a risk as the restaurant doesn't operate a dedicated gluten-free kitchen. For those with celiac disease or a severe gluten intolerance, you should definitely be cautious when ordering.

As for individuals that are simply trying to avoid gluten for other reasons, the gluten-friendly menu offers a decent amount of options. As always, make sure to let the restaurant know about all your dietary needs, whether ordering Texas Roadhouse to-go or dining in. Communicating clearly with your server and asking specific questions helps ensure a safer preparation of the meal, even if the restaurant can't completely eliminate the risks.