Does Texas Roadhouse Have A Gluten Free Menu?
Texas Roadhouse is renowned for its large steaks and warm rolls with cinnamon butter. However, for those with gluten sensitivities, the chain may not be the first choice. As someone who developed a gluten allergy, I can't help but daydream about those signature rolls, but during my last visit, I found myself navigating the menu with caution, ordering a variety of sides in place of a traditional meal.
To assist gluten intolerant customers, the chain does provide a separate menu. However, Texas Roadhouse notes that though the items are "gluten friendly to the best of our ability," it is not guaranteed that the food is gluten free as "cross-contact with allergens could occur in the preparation process." This means that while the dishes themselves don't have gluten as an ingredient, a reaction is still a risk as the restaurant doesn't operate a dedicated gluten-free kitchen. For those with celiac disease or a severe gluten intolerance, you should definitely be cautious when ordering.
As for individuals that are simply trying to avoid gluten for other reasons, the gluten-friendly menu offers a decent amount of options. As always, make sure to let the restaurant know about all your dietary needs, whether ordering Texas Roadhouse to-go or dining in. Communicating clearly with your server and asking specific questions helps ensure a safer preparation of the meal, even if the restaurant can't completely eliminate the risks.
What to order at Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse offers a range of gluten-free sides, such as baked potatoes, green beans, and corn, though the seasoned rice does contain gluten. The sides can easily be paired together to create a filling meal. If you prefer mashed potatoes, remember to request them without gravy. You can also add toppings like cheese or sautéed mushrooms for extra flavor.
As for meats, you'll have to request burgers or non-breaded chicken sandwiches without the bun or fries. The prime rib marinade and peppercorn sauce also contain gluten, but pork chops, grilled chicken, grilled salmon, pulled pork, steak kebabs, and hand-cut steaks are all okay — folks with gluten allergies who have eaten at Texas Roadhouse recommend specifically asking for any protein to only be seasoned with salt and pepper to avoid cross-contamination from seasoning blends or sauces. Several of the salads are also safe, provided you skip the croutons and just get them dressed with oil and vinegar.
When it comes to drinks, be cautious — many beverages can contain hidden gluten, especially in drinks that use premade cocktail mixers. While the gluten-friendly menu doesn't specify drink options, you can usually find gluten-free choices, like many sodas, most spirits, hard cider, and wine. Just double-check with your server about specific drinks to avoid any barley or malt additives. While it's clear Texas Roadhouse's gluten-friendly options may not be perfect, there is still plenty to enjoy. Just keep the potential for gluten exposure in mind while you're watching Texas Roadhouse employees break out in line dances.