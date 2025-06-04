The Tangy Addition That Makes Dolly Parton's Coleslaw Irresistible

Dolly Parton is an American icon who has almost universal appeal — even for those who aren't drawn to country music. Between her songbird voice, over-the-top hair and makeup, classic film roles, and philanthropic endeavors, people pay attention to the things the star puts her stamp of approval on, including Dolly's namesake frozen food line. In reality, she has been contributing food tips and recipes to her fans for decades. Back in 1986, Dolly shared her coleslaw recipe in a collection called "Cooking with Country Music Stars," and people still rave about her unique spin on the dish: pickles, in two forms.

In addition to common coleslaw ingredients like mayonnaise and vinegar, Parton includes sweet pickle juice and chopped dill pickles, giving the favorite summer side dish a good amount of zippy tang. She is clearly smitten with the coleslaw, as she also included the recipe in another 1986 publication called "Dollywood Presents: Tennessee Mountain Home Cooking." This cookbook included several recipes from Dolly's family and friends, particularly those who were associated with her Dollywood theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Although, today, pickle juice is in the spotlight — appearing in things like Popeye's Pickle Menu and white rice cooked in pickle brine — Dolly was way ahead of the game, well aware of how a little pickle juice could boost something as simple as coleslaw.