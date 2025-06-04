For Ultra Creamy Boxed Mac And Cheese, Add This Fruit
Your trusty box of mac and cheese is a great go-to for a quick meal, but it doesn't always have that ultra-creaminess you crave. But there's a simple way to change that by using a (wait for it) fruit. Avocado can make your boxed mac and cheese incredibly smooth. The ripe fruit's naturally soft, creamy texture is the key to this trick. It can even out the sauce's consistency from the powdered cheese, taking it from a grainy to buttery structure.
Start by picking out one or two of the best ripe avocados at the store, and then you are ready to make some magic. Take one half to one whole avocado and mash with a fork for about a minute until you have a puréed consistency. For a whipped texture, whip with a fork steadily for 30 seconds or give it a 15-second blitz in a blender. From there, you'll have a couple of great options.
Mix your mashed or whipped avocado into a warm mixture of milk and butter (or even cream cheese) before adding the powdered cheese; you can also mix all of the ingredients at the same time, but it might take a bit more stir-strength. If you want it to gradually blend in with your dish, dice or slice your avocado as a topping for your mac and cheese. If you do this, your avocado will soften and become melty in the pasta and cheese.
The delicious flavors in your new avocado mac and cheese
Putting avocado into your boxed macaroni and cheese lends a delicious buttery and nutty note to the dish. The cheesy taste stays strong but you'll have a light finish. You'll also find the ripened avocado also enhances the cheese and other flavor.
While avocado adds a delicious subtle taste to mac and cheese on its own, it also creates a base for other ingredients, if desired. Stir spices like a tablespoon of garlic powder and onion powder into the cooking cheese sauce or mix them directly with your mashed avocado. For heat, mix a small sprinkle of chili pepper flakes into the sauce or a few dashes on top after serving. Stir diced jalapeños in with the avocado, or sauté them a bit before making your sauce. Pickled jalapeños also make a great topping, as well as a couple drops of hot sauce after plating.
Different types of cheeses and citrus also add depth to your meal. Stir Parmesan or white cheddar into the mix, or sprinkle some extra Parmesan on top before serving. Mix a teaspoon of lemon or lime juice into the mashed avocado to add a tangy note, then put a slight squeeze over the finished dish for a citrusy first bite.