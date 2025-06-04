For Ultra Creamy Boxed Mac And Cheese, Add This Fruit

Your trusty box of mac and cheese is a great go-to for a quick meal, but it doesn't always have that ultra-creaminess you crave. But there's a simple way to change that by using a (wait for it) fruit. Avocado can make your boxed mac and cheese incredibly smooth. The ripe fruit's naturally soft, creamy texture is the key to this trick. It can even out the sauce's consistency from the powdered cheese, taking it from a grainy to buttery structure.

Start by picking out one or two of the best ripe avocados at the store, and then you are ready to make some magic. Take one half to one whole avocado and mash with a fork for about a minute until you have a puréed consistency. For a whipped texture, whip with a fork steadily for 30 seconds or give it a 15-second blitz in a blender. From there, you'll have a couple of great options.

Mix your mashed or whipped avocado into a warm mixture of milk and butter (or even cream cheese) before adding the powdered cheese; you can also mix all of the ingredients at the same time, but it might take a bit more stir-strength. If you want it to gradually blend in with your dish, dice or slice your avocado as a topping for your mac and cheese. If you do this, your avocado will soften and become melty in the pasta and cheese.