The Best Fast Food Chicken Sandwich Is The Gold Standard

Chicken's rise to power (and popularity) can be traced back to simple economics: supply and demand. In the 1940s, chicken first gained traction as a popular alternative to beef, thanks to modernized production and processing techniques that allowed poultry to be bred, fed, and sold in massive quantities. Following the trend, Truett Cathy opened the first Chick-fil-A in 1967 and gained legendary status as the first fast-food chain restaurant to serve fried chicken sandwiches across the country. In 1989, McDonald's added a McChicken sandwich with "country-style" flavors to appease consumers.

But, in 2010, a seismic shift occurred, as chicken outpaced and replaced beef as the most popular protein for American consumers, according to the Economic Research Service from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Fast food chains leaned into the data, using it as a north star for business strategy. That same year, KFC added a limited-time chicken sandwich special. Then, in 2019, Popeye's started the notorious chicken sandwich wars with Chick-fil-A, causing such a stir on X that its inaugural chicken sandwich sold out in two short weeks.

By 2021, the chicken supply totaled 68.1 pounds per person compared to only 56.2 pounds of beef per person, the USDA shares. This shift has cemented fried chicken sandwiches as royalty among consumers to the point that most fast-casual burger chains — think ShakeShack, Culver's (which did poorly in a recent taste test), and Burger King — now offer chicken entrees in an attempt to gain part of the market share. And the rest, as they say, is history.