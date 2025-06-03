How To Successfully Cook Rice In Your Air Fryer

Rice is an ingredient that is found in recipes all around the globe, and chances are that it's a staple in your kitchen. You might think that cooking rice is exclusively reserved for your automatic rice cooker or stovetop. But your air fryer says otherwise, which gives you another reason to love this handy appliance. All you need is room temperature water, a bit of oil or butter, salt, foil, and a metal pan (like a cake tin) that fits into your air fryer basket.

Once you've rinsed your rice (a step you really need to do), simply add all of your ingredients to a pan before covering tightly with foil and popping it in your air fryer. The amount of water you use will depend on how much rice and what kind you're making, but for 1 cup of white, rinsed long-grain rice, you'll need between 1¼ and 1½ cups of water.

The rice will need around 30 minutes at 300 degrees Fahrenheit, in addition to 10 to 15 minutes of resting time while still covered to let the steam finish off the cooking. Long-grain rice is the best kind for the air fryer, as short-grain rice has more starch and tends to stick together — so it might be better to use a more traditional cooking method. Air-frying brown rice is definitely possible, but it will require more time and a ratio of around 1 part rice to 2 parts water.