Is Costco's Rotisserie Chicken Gluten-Free?

Maintaining a gluten-free diet isn't always easy, especially if you want to enjoy prepackaged convenience foods. That's because ingredients that contain gluten can be included in recipes without much disclosure on labeling, which is why it's always best to look carefully over an item's ingredient list.

One popular grocery store item that customers swear by — Costco's Kirkland Signature rotisserie chicken – is a hit for its $4.99 price point and ready-to-eat convenience. Gluten-free eaters will definitely want to know if it's safe to eat, and according to Costco itself, the rotisserie chicken is in fact gluten-free. Aside from chicken and water, it includes salt, sodium phosphate, modified food starch, potato dextrin, carrageenan, sugar, dextrose, and spice extractives.

A lot of the potential pitfalls in products like this involve flavorings or additives that could potentially be wheat-derived, but in the case of the Kirkland Signature chicken, anyone with a gluten-free household has one less thing to worry about on their Costco bulk runs. That means there'll be plenty of leftover rotisserie chicken salad for everyone!