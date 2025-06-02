Give Buttercream Icing A Boozy Twist With This Popular Liquor
One of the most popular icings for any kind of cake is buttercream. This classic dessert topper comes in several different forms, from the quick and easy American version where butter is beaten with powdered sugar, to Swiss and Italian varieties which require careful incorporation of egg whites and hot sugar. The great thing about any buttercream is its ability to integrate different flavors. Once it's made, you can tailor it with extracts, zests (a good reason to keep your citrus peels), jams, or even alcohol. Adding tequila to your buttercream, for example, provides a fresh botanical twist.
The amount of tequila, which brand you use (celebrity-endorsed tequila or not) , and when you add it to your frosting will depend on the recipe you use. Speaking generally, you don't need a lot of liquor to impart its flavor. Tequila-flavored icing will complement fruit-flavored cakes nicely. Vanilla, of course, is versatile, but lemon, lime, orange, and strawberry cakes would be delicious. I love to make a strawberry blood orange margarita in the summertime. You could turn these flavors into a cake by making a strawberry, blood orange cake frosted with tequila buttercream. I might even sprinkle a pinch of sea salt on top right before serving up slices. Pineapple, coconut, and grapefruit would also pair well with tequila frosting.
Take a shot with boozy frostings
If you enjoy a good adult beverage and the idea of tequila-flavored buttercream intrigues you, you should know this type of frosting doesn't play favorites when it comes to spirits. Mojito cupcakes taste of lime zest and fresh mint, so a rum-spiked buttercream wouldn't be out of place. A good recipe is a dead-ringer for the real cocktail. On a more neutral level, Cosmopolitan and White Russian cakes often call for buttercream that includes vodka.
Whiskey and bourbon are definitely liquors to play around with when it comes to frostings. You can use whiskey buttercream to ice chocolate, caramel, or orange cakes. Opt for something unexpected with a whiskey buttercream carrot cake. Liqueurs and cordials make fantastic enhancements to buttercream. Irish Cream, for example, would hardly be out of place most anywhere, but it'd be especially tasty on chocolate or coffee-accented cake.
Limoncello would provide a tart brightness to anything you incorporate it into, while elderflower liqueur frosting could just as easily top a lemon cake. Chambord (a raspberry liqueur) and amaretto are other great options.