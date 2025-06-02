Give Buttercream Icing A Boozy Twist With This Popular Liquor

One of the most popular icings for any kind of cake is buttercream. This classic dessert topper comes in several different forms, from the quick and easy American version where butter is beaten with powdered sugar, to Swiss and Italian varieties which require careful incorporation of egg whites and hot sugar. The great thing about any buttercream is its ability to integrate different flavors. Once it's made, you can tailor it with extracts, zests (a good reason to keep your citrus peels), jams, or even alcohol. Adding tequila to your buttercream, for example, provides a fresh botanical twist.

The amount of tequila, which brand you use (celebrity-endorsed tequila or not) , and when you add it to your frosting will depend on the recipe you use. Speaking generally, you don't need a lot of liquor to impart its flavor. Tequila-flavored icing will complement fruit-flavored cakes nicely. Vanilla, of course, is versatile, but lemon, lime, orange, and strawberry cakes would be delicious. I love to make a strawberry blood orange margarita in the summertime. You could turn these flavors into a cake by making a strawberry, blood orange cake frosted with tequila buttercream. I might even sprinkle a pinch of sea salt on top right before serving up slices. Pineapple, coconut, and grapefruit would also pair well with tequila frosting.