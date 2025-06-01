The State With The Most Sam's Club Warehouses

Sam's Club has stores in 44 of the 50 United States, so most Americans have the opportunity to shop there for things like the top finisher in customers' ranking of grocery store rotisserie chicken, or the Sam's Club items under $10 you need to try. But there's one state where you have the best chance of finding one of the popular membership warehouse club's locations, because it's packed with so many of them: Texas.

The Lone Star state has a whopping 82 of Sam's Club's 601 total U.S. locations (including Puerto Rico), dozens ahead of second-place Florida's 45 stores, and California's third-most 29. Texas is also home to the top three cities with the most Sam's Clubs: Dallas and Houston with seven each, and San Antonio with six (via ScrapeHero). So why are there so many Sam's Club's in Texas? Bank robber Willie Sutton is famously reported to have said he robbed banks because that's where the money is, and Texas is where the people are. The state is second largest in the U.S. in both population, after California, and size, behind only Alaska.

The South Central part of the country is also part of Sam's Club's history. The first location was opened by Walmart founder Sam Walton — the namesake "Sam" — just north of Texas in Midwest City, Oklahoma, in 1983 after he was inspired by Price Club. Additionally, the third store ever opened was in Dallas, and Sam's Club is owned by Walmart, which is headquartered in neighboring Arkansas.