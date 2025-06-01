The Umami Addition That Makes Dirty Martinis Deliciously Savory

We're not talking about adding MSG as a salt rim. MSG doesn't have much taste on its own and the taste that it does have isn't something you want front and center. Goldstein advises against mixing MSG straight into the drink, though. Lukewarm or room-temperature water will help the MSG dissolve, but you might get a few leftover grains in the bottom of your glass if you dump it straight into an ice-cold shaker. "The best way to incorporate MSG into a dirty martini is by dissolving a small amount into a saline solution, which can then be added drop by drop for precise control," he explains.

Don't leave out the salt when you're making a saline solution with MSG. The two work best in tandem, not alone. Base the mix on a standard 10% saline solution. Goldstein says he'd use around 10 grams of salt to 100 milliliters of water for a standard saline solution, but he recommends swapping 2 to 3 grams of salt for MSG "to boost umami without overpowering the drink." Prefer your cocktails on the stronger side? Avoid watering down the booze by using olive brine to make the MSG solution instead. You might want to skip the salt, though — the brine is salty enough already.