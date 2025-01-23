All The Meaty Juices That Can Go In A Bullshot Cocktail

Few cocktails involve meat juice, let alone feature it as a main ingredient. Maybe they should. After all, what's wrong with a little protein and savory flavor to go with your standard 2 ounces of liquor? Consider the bloody mary, the michelada, and the dirty martini — all delightfully salty drinks that wet the whistle and sate the appetite. If you're a fan of those tipples, meet the bullshot. It's best described as the beefy boyfriend of the bloody mary. A Midwestern-born, mid-century classic cocktail, the bullshot is more than ready for its comeback.

We can thank a Don Draper-ish ad man called John Hurley for the inspiration behind the bullshot. In the '50s, Hurley was trying to come up with a campaign to boost sales of canned bouillon. A bartender at his swanky restaurant of choice, the Caucus Club in Detroit, dreamed up the combination of beef broth, vodka, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, and Tabasco, one of the best hot sauces around. Shaken and served over ice, the "stocktail" was an instant hit. Since this time, new versions of the cocktail have been created. These feature other meaty juices in place of bouillon including consommé and even a few vegan alternatives.