Mix Up Your Classic Chick-Fil-A Milkshake With An Easy Ordering Hack
Chick-fil-A fans know how to upgrade their favorite items, especially those on the sweeter side of the menu. For example, the chicken chain's Banana Pudding Milkshake went viral thanks to Instagram food influencers recommending people add Hershey's syrup. This simple addition turns the basic banana-vanilla flavored shake (blended with crunchy vanilla wafer cookies) into a chocolatey banana pudding delight.
You can apply this sweet syrup hack to Chick-fil-A's other year-round milkshakes: vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, and cookies and cream. Transform vanilla into a Neapolitan-inspired shake with pumps of chocolate and strawberry syrup swirled in. Create a cosmopolitan chocolate shake by adding strawberry syrup or revamp a strawberry shake with a heavy squeeze of chocolate syrup. You can't go wrong by mixing chocolate or strawberry syrup (or both) into a plain cookies and cream shake. But that's not the only way to elevate a thick and creamy milkshake from Chick-fil-A. It's time to use something else in your arsenal: hand-held desserts.
Other ways to upgrade a milkshake at Chick-fil-A
In case you didn't know, Chick-fil-A's milkshakes are the perfect vessel for its decadent Chocolate Chunk Cookie or its rich Chocolate Fudge Brownie. The cookie contains oats, milk chocolate chunks, and dark chocolate chunks, while the brownie has melted semi-sweet chocolate and chunks of fudge.
Although these desserts taste delicious on their own after downing a fried chicken sandwich, they're even better crumbled into your favorite Chick-fil-A milkshake. Use your hands to carefully break the cookie into smaller pieces and stir it into a vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry shake. Apply the same principles to the brownie by cutting it up into bite-sized pieces or crumbling it with your hands. Simply stir the crumbles in and enjoy.
One other fun — and easy — way to upgrade the shake is by adding cookie crumbles. Just ask for that when you order in person or select it under the "Extras" tab when ordering via the mobile app.