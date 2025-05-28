Mix Up Your Classic Chick-Fil-A Milkshake With An Easy Ordering Hack

In case you didn't know, Chick-fil-A's milkshakes are the perfect vessel for its decadent Chocolate Chunk Cookie or its rich Chocolate Fudge Brownie. The cookie contains oats, milk chocolate chunks, and dark chocolate chunks, while the brownie has melted semi-sweet chocolate and chunks of fudge.

Although these desserts taste delicious on their own after downing a fried chicken sandwich, they're even better crumbled into your favorite Chick-fil-A milkshake. Use your hands to carefully break the cookie into smaller pieces and stir it into a vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry shake. Apply the same principles to the brownie by cutting it up into bite-sized pieces or crumbling it with your hands. Simply stir the crumbles in and enjoy.

One other fun — and easy — way to upgrade the shake is by adding cookie crumbles. Just ask for that when you order in person or select it under the "Extras" tab when ordering via the mobile app.