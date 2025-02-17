Can You Order Cookie Crumbles In Your Frosted Coffee At Chick-Fil-A?

Chick-fil-A's frosted coffee is already a fan-favorite, a blend of its signature cold-brew coffee and creamy Icedream dessert that feels more like a milkshake than a caffeine fix. But what if you could take it up a notch with the sweet addition of cookie crumbles? It's the kind of customization that dreams are made of, right?

Yes, you absolutely can add cookie crumbles to your frosted coffee even though it's not an official menu option. While the frosted coffee doesn't naturally come with cookies, Chick-fil-A staff are generally accommodating when it comes to special requests, especially delicious ones that just make sense. (They're so nice and polite, we thought for sure the free Chick-Fil-A breakfast trick would work, but it didn't go as expected.)

This little-known coffee hack has made its rounds among Chick-fil-A fans who are raving about this next-level combo. Whether you're a frosted coffee connoisseur or just looking to satisfy your sweet tooth, adding cookie crumbles is worth asking for on your next visit. Just prepare yourself for some cookie-induced bliss, and make sure you don't make any of the usual Chick-Fil-A ordering mistakes.