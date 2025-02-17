Can You Order Cookie Crumbles In Your Frosted Coffee At Chick-Fil-A?
Chick-fil-A's frosted coffee is already a fan-favorite, a blend of its signature cold-brew coffee and creamy Icedream dessert that feels more like a milkshake than a caffeine fix. But what if you could take it up a notch with the sweet addition of cookie crumbles? It's the kind of customization that dreams are made of, right?
Yes, you absolutely can add cookie crumbles to your frosted coffee even though it's not an official menu option. While the frosted coffee doesn't naturally come with cookies, Chick-fil-A staff are generally accommodating when it comes to special requests, especially delicious ones that just make sense. (They're so nice and polite, we thought for sure the free Chick-Fil-A breakfast trick would work, but it didn't go as expected.)
This little-known coffee hack has made its rounds among Chick-fil-A fans who are raving about this next-level combo. Whether you're a frosted coffee connoisseur or just looking to satisfy your sweet tooth, adding cookie crumbles is worth asking for on your next visit. Just prepare yourself for some cookie-induced bliss, and make sure you don't make any of the usual Chick-Fil-A ordering mistakes.
How to get cookie crumbles in your frosted coffee
If you're ready to elevate your frosted coffee with some cookie magic, here's how to make it happen. Chick-fil-A's Chocolate Chunk Cookie is a beloved menu item and you can ask for it to be crumbled into your drink. While this isn't a standard option listed on its frosted coffee menu, Chick-fil-A's team members are usually more than happy to accommodate creative requests. Just ask at the counter or the drive-thru window, and they'll take care of the rest. For those who want to replicate this at home, you could grab your favorite cookies (store-bought or homemade) and crumble them into a Chick-fil-A frosted coffee. Or, you could go full DIY and whip up your own frosted coffee using cold brew and vanilla ice cream as the base.
This hack isn't just about extra sweetness, it's about texture. The soft, chewy cookies pair beautifully with the smooth coffee and ice cream blend, creating a treat that's part dessert, part pick-me-up. Pair it with Chick-fil-A's famous breakfast lineup for a perfectly indulgent start to your day or save it as an afternoon indulgence that'll make everyone else's iced coffee seem, well, boring. Chick-Fil-A hasn't said anything about making this twist on a fan favorite an item on the menu, but we hope the company puts it on its Little Blue Menu.