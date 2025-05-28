Guy Fieri's Morning Coffee Order Is A Customized Coffee Shop Classic

Despite having been a television star for nearly 20 years, Guy Fieri still maintains a certain mystique for many of his fans. So much so that even the simplest aspects of his day-to-day life are pretty fascinating. For example, the remarkable host of Flavortown Tailgate starts his day in an unexpected way. After enjoying a cup of fresh vegetable and fruit juice (a trend that Princess Diana was among the first to jump on), Fieri's 'breakfast' is none other than an Americano.

Fieri's love of a good Americano — espresso mixed with water — may seem like a simple choice for the "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" host, who's eaten some of the flashiest foods America has to offer. Nonetheless, Guy expressed his love for Americanos in a 2021 interview with GQ where he went over his morning routine and how coffee is always involved. "I usually get up at about six a.m. and I have my Americano. I love really good coffee and I'll have a cup," Fieri said. "I would love to have three, but that doesn't do the best for me."