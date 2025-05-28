Guy Fieri's Morning Coffee Order Is A Customized Coffee Shop Classic
Despite having been a television star for nearly 20 years, Guy Fieri still maintains a certain mystique for many of his fans. So much so that even the simplest aspects of his day-to-day life are pretty fascinating. For example, the remarkable host of Flavortown Tailgate starts his day in an unexpected way. After enjoying a cup of fresh vegetable and fruit juice (a trend that Princess Diana was among the first to jump on), Fieri's 'breakfast' is none other than an Americano.
Fieri's love of a good Americano — espresso mixed with water — may seem like a simple choice for the "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" host, who's eaten some of the flashiest foods America has to offer. Nonetheless, Guy expressed his love for Americanos in a 2021 interview with GQ where he went over his morning routine and how coffee is always involved. "I usually get up at about six a.m. and I have my Americano. I love really good coffee and I'll have a cup," Fieri said. "I would love to have three, but that doesn't do the best for me."
How Guy Fieri enhances his daily Americano
In recent years, beyond just enjoying his classic Americano, Guy Fieri has also begun modifying the classic drink to suit his tastes even more. When the topic of coffee came up once again in 2023, this time in a discussion with the Wall Street Journal, Fieri noted that he also adds a bit of cream to the mix to make his Americanos even better. "I'm an Americano guy. I make a really good espresso and hit my hot water to it," Fieri explained. "Then a touch of almond milk or half-and-half."
Because even the slightest change in add-ons gives an espresso drink a totally different classification, some have questioned whether or not an Americano with cream is even still an Americano. However, for Fieri, using the correct classification doesn't matter as much as tasting the delicious espresso itself. With this in mind, high-quality coffee is an absolute must for the California native. Fieri continued, "I'm very particular about my coffee. I'd rather not drink coffee than to drink crappy coffee."