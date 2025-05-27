Have You Burped Your Grill's Propane Tank This Year?

Because this trick is so simple, it's a great first option when troubleshooting a non-functioning propane tank, but it can also be helpful to know the reason why something works. Propane tanks have what's called a regulator on them. The tank is under an immense amount of pressure when full, and the regulator keeps it from exploding the second you open the release valve.

Under certain conditions, the regulator will shut off the flow of air entirely even if the gas valve is open. This is an important safety feature, so please do not try to remove the regulator. But if you aren't aware that the propane tank is capable of doing this, it can be confusing when you turn it on, and nothing happens.

Essentially, burping a propane tank is the same thing as resetting the gas regulator. By removing the grill's gas hose (after the propane tank has been shut off, mind you), you are allowing the regulator to return to its normal state. Once it has reset, it's as simple as hooking the tank back up to the grill and letting it rip. Does this make a gas grill better than charcoal? Not really, but as far as troubleshooting goes, it doesn't get much simpler.