These 3-Ingredient Banana Cookies Are Extremely Easy To Whip Up

Sometimes you (I) crave a cookie but not a complicated recipe that takes all afternoon or a store-bought version. These three-ingredient banana cookies are the perfect answer as they're super easy to whip up even if you're new to baking. Start with very ripe bananas (the ones with the brown spots) and mash them up until they're creamy and smooth. Mashing brings out the banana's natural sweetness and creates the binder that helps hold your cookie dough together. From there, it's just a question of adding oats to the mixture. For a softer cookie, pick quick oats that are already a little more flimsy and soft. For a heartier, chewy bite, old-fashioned rolled oats are your best bet. Mix these into the mashed banana until your batter is thick, then stir in some semi-sweet or dark chocolate chips — the third and final ingredient — making sure they're mixed evenly through all of the batter. That's it. Couldn't be easier.

You'll notice that these cookies don't spread much when in the oven, unlike traditional go-to cookie recipes. So, after scooping spoonfuls of dough onto your baking sheet, it's best to gently flatten each one to the shape and thickness you want. They bake in about 15 minutes, and are ready when the edges look lightly browned and the cookies feel set. The flavor is quite sweet — think banana bread — from the warm banana dough, with delicious bites of chocolate. If the bananas weren't super ripe, the cookies might lack a little sweetness but will still have a great taste. The texture of this homemade treat is soft and chewy, and will essentially melt in your mouth when you take a bite straight from the oven.