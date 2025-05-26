These 3-Ingredient Banana Cookies Are Extremely Easy To Whip Up
Sometimes you (I) crave a cookie but not a complicated recipe that takes all afternoon or a store-bought version. These three-ingredient banana cookies are the perfect answer as they're super easy to whip up even if you're new to baking. Start with very ripe bananas (the ones with the brown spots) and mash them up until they're creamy and smooth. Mashing brings out the banana's natural sweetness and creates the binder that helps hold your cookie dough together. From there, it's just a question of adding oats to the mixture. For a softer cookie, pick quick oats that are already a little more flimsy and soft. For a heartier, chewy bite, old-fashioned rolled oats are your best bet. Mix these into the mashed banana until your batter is thick, then stir in some semi-sweet or dark chocolate chips — the third and final ingredient — making sure they're mixed evenly through all of the batter. That's it. Couldn't be easier.
You'll notice that these cookies don't spread much when in the oven, unlike traditional go-to cookie recipes. So, after scooping spoonfuls of dough onto your baking sheet, it's best to gently flatten each one to the shape and thickness you want. They bake in about 15 minutes, and are ready when the edges look lightly browned and the cookies feel set. The flavor is quite sweet — think banana bread — from the warm banana dough, with delicious bites of chocolate. If the bananas weren't super ripe, the cookies might lack a little sweetness but will still have a great taste. The texture of this homemade treat is soft and chewy, and will essentially melt in your mouth when you take a bite straight from the oven.
Spice, season, and sweeten your banana cookies
To switch things up and play around with that basic recipe, there are many options. Toasting the oats in a dry pan or popping them in the oven before mixing in can bring out a nuttier, deeper flavor, adding another layer to your cookies. You can also use gluten-free oats, of course. And don't feel stuck with only dark or semi-sweet chocolate chips either. Peanut butter chips or white chocolate chips offer a different spin. And add in new textures and tastes by tossing in a handful of dried fruits like raisins, cranberries, figs, mango, or cut up dates for more chewiness.
You can also balance out the sugariness of the cookies by sprinkling in spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, or even ginger for zingy zestiness. A few drops of vanilla extract can deepen the taste and add earthy notes, too. If your bananas weren't super ripe, or you like a sweeter cookie, stir in some maple syrup, taking care to add enough to fully mix in, as the oats and bananas will soak in the syrup quickly. If you have your cookies the way you want, play around with dips and spreads. A plain yogurt dip works well, or blend in berry puree for extra brightness. Or you could serve them with spoonfuls of this three-ingredient frozen chocolate pudding to really bring out the richness of your cookies.