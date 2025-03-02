Are Quaker Brand Oats Gluten-Free?

Pure oats (as in the ones used for oatmeal) are, by nature, gluten-free. That's great information for those avoiding gluten, but this begs the question of whether or not major supermarket brand Quaker's version is gluten-free as well. This is where things get slightly more complicated. Unfortunately, during the storage and handling process, Quaker's website states that "gluten-containing grains like wheat, rye, and barley may be unintentionally introduced."

So, standard products like Quaker's Old Fashioned Oats have a small chance of cross contact with gluten-containing ingredients. Fortunately, that doesn't mean you're out of luck if you're avoiding gluten altogether. Quaker still sells multiple gluten-free oat products that are easy to identify by name: Quaker Gluten Free Quick 1-Minute Oats along with Quaker Gluten Free Instant Oats in both Original and Maple & Brown Sugar flavor. Not only that, but the brand's large rice cakes and Popped Rice Crisps are also gluten-free. And to be absolutely sure, just double-check the front of the packaging; if a product is gluten-free, the product will be clearly labeled as such.