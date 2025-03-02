Are Quaker Brand Oats Gluten-Free?
Pure oats (as in the ones used for oatmeal) are, by nature, gluten-free. That's great information for those avoiding gluten, but this begs the question of whether or not major supermarket brand Quaker's version is gluten-free as well. This is where things get slightly more complicated. Unfortunately, during the storage and handling process, Quaker's website states that "gluten-containing grains like wheat, rye, and barley may be unintentionally introduced."
So, standard products like Quaker's Old Fashioned Oats have a small chance of cross contact with gluten-containing ingredients. Fortunately, that doesn't mean you're out of luck if you're avoiding gluten altogether. Quaker still sells multiple gluten-free oat products that are easy to identify by name: Quaker Gluten Free Quick 1-Minute Oats along with Quaker Gluten Free Instant Oats in both Original and Maple & Brown Sugar flavor. Not only that, but the brand's large rice cakes and Popped Rice Crisps are also gluten-free. And to be absolutely sure, just double-check the front of the packaging; if a product is gluten-free, the product will be clearly labeled as such.
One supermarket brand also sells gluten-free steel cut oats
If you're more into a chewy, hearty bowl of steel cut oats, there's one brand out there that sells a gluten-free version: Bob's Red Mill. Steel cut oats are different in that they're roughly cut as opposed to rolled flatly into flakes (like Quaker's quick-cooking variety). These are good for a more rustic bowl of morning oatmeal. And though they do take longer to cook (15 to 20 minutes on a stovetop), they've got a much heartier texture that a lot of people find fulfilling.
Oatmeal can definitely be a part of a gluten-free diet since oats don't naturally contain any gluten. So it's good that you've got multiple options available to you in case you want a satisfying start to the day. You can easily pick up Quaker or Bob's Red Mill products at most grocery stores, which makes life easier. If you want to get the most out of your bowl of oatmeal, we've got some tips to coax the most flavor out of your cereal, including toasting it or topping it with some unconventional ingredients.