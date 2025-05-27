The Major Cheese Recall That Led To Deaths And The Company Closing

Food recalls happen all the time, for various reasons. Unfortunately, the underlying problems are not always caught before they can cause lasting damage. One of the worst incidents the United States has ever experienced happened in 1985. It was a far-reaching event involving recalled cheeses that were linked to dozens of deaths. The company behind it was Jalisco Mexican Products, Inc., a small business in California that sold soft cheeses, such as queso fresco and cotija. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that soft cheeses are more likely to be contaminated because they have a higher moisture content.

A listeria outbreak was traced back to Jalisco's products, and by the time it was over, there had been 142 cases of listeriosis across California (Los Angeles and Orange counties). However, the company could have sent tainted cheese to 16 or more states. At least 48 outbreak-related deaths occurred between January 1 and August 15, 1985.

The contamination hit vulnerable populations hardest, primarily the HIspanic community. It impacted pregnant women, infants, and the elderly. The deaths included 20 fetuses, 10 infants, and 18 adults who weren't pregnant. Once the link to Jalisco's cheese was confirmed, the company issued a massive recall. Jalisco faced well over 100 lawsuits and ultimately ceased operations. The recall and surrounding tragedies would provide a hard and painful lesson in how serious foodborne illnesses can be.