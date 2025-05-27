The Simple Technique Chinese Restaurants Use To Tenderize Shrimp

One of the cooking terms that gets thrown around a lot these days is "velveting," which is a preparation technique used for meat as well as for shrimp and other types of seafood. Many people understand it to mean coating the meat in baking soda or cornstarch, while others see it as a marinating technique that makes for extra-tender stir-fries. Michael Schukar, a chef with Toku Modern Asian Cuisine, gave a different description. He told The Takeout, "Velveting is poaching in low to medium temperature oil."

So how does velveting make for more tender shrimp? Schukar explained, "It cooks more slowly, which allows the shrimp to cook thoroughly without overcooking and becoming rubbery." (Rubberiness is the sworn enemy of tenderness.) He added the caveat, "Velveting is only done on raw shrimp; you should not try this method on cooked shrimp." He did note, however, that thawed frozen shrimp is fine to use. Good to know, because unless you own your own shrimp boat or hang out at the docks, any so-called fresh shrimp you buy at the supermarket or even a high-end boutique fishmonger was likely frozen at some point. (Most shrimp are frozen as soon as they're caught to prevent them from spoiling.)