Why Grooms Get Their Own Cakes At Southern Weddings

Having grown up in Southern California, I was largely unfamiliar with the concept of a groom's cake until I saw the classic tear-jerker, "Steel Magnolias." In one scene, two characters, played by Sally Field and Julia Roberts, chuckle about a disturbing armadillo-shaped groom's cake that the latter's fiancé has commissioned for their wedding that afternoon. A groom's cake at a wedding is largely a Southern tradition. It doesn't replace a wedding cake in all its stately glory, but is an extra treat that primarily represents the groom's preferred flavors, colors, and interests.

It's no secret that a wedding day is, overwhelmingly, the vision of the bride. Generally, she chooses the theme, colors, flowers, clothing, and, yes, the wedding cake. Including a groom's cake allows the groom to share a bit about the things he loves. Traditionally, in the South, a groom's cake features more robust flavors than wedding cakes. So, instead of a white cake-white icing combination that a wedding cake traditionally follows, many groom's cakes get flavored with things like chocolate or booze. But while this extra confection is aligned with the Southern states (where boiled peanuts are a staple, too), the tradition wasn't born there. Rather, it stemmed from what couples were doing for their weddings in Victorian England, the era in which royal icing is believed to have been created.