How To Properly Order Food When You Can't Pronounce The Dish
We've all been there: You're visiting the Amalfi Coast, and you've navigated the Italian menu like a pro, made the perfect selection, and are ready to order. There's just one small problem: You have no idea how to pronounce the dish. Whether you're halfway across the world and the menu doesn't contain a word of English or you're simply trying something new at a traditional restaurant stateside, not knowing exactly how to pronounce a menu item is a completely normal and inevitable part of the restaurant-going experience. There's no reason to fear it, or worse, let it keep you from ordering what you truly want and trying new (to you) cuisines and dishes. Still, we'd all rather avoid making major restaurant etiquette mistakes at Japanese restaurants, for example. With a few key tips in mind, politely and properly ordering a dish you have no idea how to pronounce is no sweat.
First of all, don't underestimate the power of gestures and body language (especially if you're in a country or region where you don't speak the language). Smiling, clearly pointing at the menu, and attempting to say a few keywords that describe the dish can go a long way. Pointing accompanied by a smile and a few apologetic words is arguably the clearest and most effective way to communicate your order.
Honesty is the best policy
When ordering a dish you don't know how to pronounce, honesty is the best policy. Try saying something along the lines of "I'm not sure how to pronounce it, but I'd like this dish," accompanied by pointing at the menu. If clearly pointing at the menu isn't so easy (for example, it's one of those controversial QR code menus), start by saying you're not sure how to pronounce the dish, and then attempt to say it as best you can. Most waiters will be understanding and appreciate your efforts.
Waiters are used to customers pronouncing menu items in various ways, some more creative than others, and with varying confidence levels (don't worry, no one else knows how to say "gyro" either). As long as you're polite, humble, and honest, they're usually more than happy to help — and may even give you a free lesson in pronunciation for future orders. At the end of the day, communication is what counts. If you keep a friendly attitude and use gestures and words you do know how to pronounce to place your order, you'll be golden. Lastly (and most importantly), remember to enjoy your well-earned meal — ordering a dish you don't know how to pronounce is a great sign that you're trying something new, and you may even find a new favorite.