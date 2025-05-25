How To Properly Order Food When You Can't Pronounce The Dish

We've all been there: You're visiting the Amalfi Coast, and you've navigated the Italian menu like a pro, made the perfect selection, and are ready to order. There's just one small problem: You have no idea how to pronounce the dish. Whether you're halfway across the world and the menu doesn't contain a word of English or you're simply trying something new at a traditional restaurant stateside, not knowing exactly how to pronounce a menu item is a completely normal and inevitable part of the restaurant-going experience. There's no reason to fear it, or worse, let it keep you from ordering what you truly want and trying new (to you) cuisines and dishes. Still, we'd all rather avoid making major restaurant etiquette mistakes at Japanese restaurants, for example. With a few key tips in mind, politely and properly ordering a dish you have no idea how to pronounce is no sweat.

First of all, don't underestimate the power of gestures and body language (especially if you're in a country or region where you don't speak the language). Smiling, clearly pointing at the menu, and attempting to say a few keywords that describe the dish can go a long way. Pointing accompanied by a smile and a few apologetic words is arguably the clearest and most effective way to communicate your order.