Waiters See One Drink Ordering Quirk As A Major Red Flag

When you go out to drink or dine, you may find yourself stepping into an etiquette minefield. Bartenders, in particular, seem to be a touchy breed – they hate it when you do stuff like request an extra-strong drink and or ask "What's good?" They might also judge you on your drink order since apparently, mojitos and espresso martinis are no longer cool. According to Los Angeles-based restaurant consultant at Savory Hospitality, Salar Sheik, one of the rudest things you can do at a restaurant is to ask the server for your desired drink without making conversation first.

If you skip the polite chitchat and get straight to business, you may have your reasons. Perhaps you're in a hurry (it's hard to fit a three-martini lunch into half an hour) or maybe you're super introverted. I sympathize with anyone in the latter category since I'm the poster adult for social awkwardness — which did nothing to advance my long-aborted career as a bartender.

Even so, looking at it from the server's perspective, Sheik warns that skipping the niceties "comes off as dismissive." He elaborated, "When a server greets you with a friendly 'Hello, how are you?' it's a small but important gesture of hospitality. Ignoring that and jumping straight into your order can suggest you're not interested in engaging respectfully — it's like cutting someone off mid-sentence." Besides assuming that you're impolite, Sheik cautioned that a server could also categorize you as impatient or high-maintenance, as ordering right away "sets a transactional tone rather than a hospitable one," (although it could be argued that being presented with the bill has a similar effect).