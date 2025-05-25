This Oregon Restaurant Chain Keeps History Alive In Each Of Its Unique Locations

When you visit somewhere new, half the fun is finding the best places to eat and spend quality time. Bonus points if you find a place that's well-loved by the community. Gems like these deserve to be shared with the world, even if they aren't everywhere in it. Oregon is known as one of the best places in America for coffee, and it isn't lacking in the food department either. McMenamins is a pub, hotel, venue, and restaurant chain that started in Oregon in July 1983 when brothers Brian and Mike McMenamin opened the Barley Mill Pub in Portland. The location prominently features an old barley mill from Oregon's first-ever microbrewery. This preservation of history has become a key piece of McMenamins' legacy and one of the many reasons the chain has a cult-like following in the PNW.

Over the decades, McMenamins has focused on growing the business through opening new locations, serving delicious food, and establishing its own spirits and ales like the beloved Ruby and Hammerhead, which were released in 1986. McMenamins is anything but cookie-cutter, as each location is vastly unique from all the others. Depending on where you venture, you may find yourself in a former general store, wandering the halls of a repurposed school building, or dining at a former train depot. While the locations are different, the character of each McMenamins is undeniable. From beautiful art to the prominent homage to the Grateful Dead at nearly every location (a true Deadhead haven), McMenamins breathes life back into buildings that may otherwise have been forgotten and lets the history of each location tell its own story.