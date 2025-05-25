Remove Corn Silk Hassle-Free With This Shucking Hack

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Aw shucks. Separating the white silky fibers from a fresh ear of corn doesn't have to be time-consuming. Thanks to a quick and easy hack, you can spend more time enjoying summer's bounty instead of shucking it. First, grab a tool designed to clear off corn silk, like the Domuen Corn Silk Remover Brush. A produce brush or even a clean toothbrush would make great substitutes in a pinch.

Start by gently removing the green husk from the corn with your hands. Then, pull away the silk "hairs" from the top of the corn cob with your fingers. You should be able strip away the majority of the white tresses from the crunchy golden corn kernels. When you only have a few stray silks remaining, take a produce brush and carefully wipe it down the length of the cob in short, even strokes, turning it until you've brushed the entire surface. Repeat once more if needed. The brush will catch any leftover corn silk so you won't get it stuck in your teeth while enjoying your corn on the cob.