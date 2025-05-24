The Breakfast Staple Audrey Hepburn Loved To Drizzle Over Ice Cream

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Audrey Hepburn was an iconic star who dripped class from head to toe, and although she's best known for her illustrious acting career and humanitarian efforts, she was also a great food lover. When Hepburn died of cancer in 1993, one of her sons, Luca Dotti, found a journal she kept with recipes in it, inspiring him to compile a collection he called, "Audrey at Home: Memories of My Mother's Kitchen." The book detailed Hepburn's approach to food, which was just as demure as you might expect. According to the biography, while she didn't do much snacking and seldomly ate sweets, one thing she did love to indulge in was ice cream — vanilla, in particular. While hot fudge sauce, melty peanut butter, or strawberry syrup are all traditional toppings for classic vanilla ice cream, Hepburn preferred a sauce that is usually drizzled over pancakes and waffles — maple syrup.

Could there be a more underrated ice cream topping? Caramel and toffee flavors with subtle notes of sweet vanilla perfectly complement the rich and creamy taste of the best vanilla ice cream. This combination was particularly unique for Hepburn to have discovered, considering she spent the majority of her life residing in European countries where maple syrup wasn't as readily available as it was in North America. How she came to love maple syrup as an ice cream topping is unknown, but perhaps it stemmed from her modest desire for simple, quality ingredients — and her disdain for fancy or extravagant food.