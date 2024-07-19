How To Melt Peanut Butter In The Microwave To Silky Perfection

Peanut butter is the long-hailed creamy goodness that elevates an endless number of snacks and desserts. The National Peanut Board states that Americans consume enough peanut butter each year to cover the bottom of the Grand Canyon. Maybe part of the reason for the mildly intimidating levels of peanut butter consumption is that it's great when paired with other foods, but also nearly perfect as a stand-alone treat. Peanut butter alone has been there for almost everyone at one point or another, eaten straight out of the jar with only a spoon as a serving dish.

As good as it is on its own, sometimes peanut butter is the perfect contender to be drizzled over a dish. So how does one melt peanut butter from its thick, creamy state to silky perfection? Heat it up to a warm, gooey goodness.

Remove the amount of peanut butter you need from the jar and put it into a microwave-safe dish. Place that dish into the microwave and heat it for 30 seconds. Once the timer goes off, remove the dish and stir the contents to ensure smooth, even heating. Repeat this process several times until your peanut butter has reached the silky perfection you desire. Contrary to popular belief, microwaves don't cook food from the inside first but tend to heat food unevenly, so taking it out to stir is an important part of the equation.

