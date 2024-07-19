How To Melt Peanut Butter In The Microwave To Silky Perfection
Peanut butter is the long-hailed creamy goodness that elevates an endless number of snacks and desserts. The National Peanut Board states that Americans consume enough peanut butter each year to cover the bottom of the Grand Canyon. Maybe part of the reason for the mildly intimidating levels of peanut butter consumption is that it's great when paired with other foods, but also nearly perfect as a stand-alone treat. Peanut butter alone has been there for almost everyone at one point or another, eaten straight out of the jar with only a spoon as a serving dish.
As good as it is on its own, sometimes peanut butter is the perfect contender to be drizzled over a dish. So how does one melt peanut butter from its thick, creamy state to silky perfection? Heat it up to a warm, gooey goodness.
Remove the amount of peanut butter you need from the jar and put it into a microwave-safe dish. Place that dish into the microwave and heat it for 30 seconds. Once the timer goes off, remove the dish and stir the contents to ensure smooth, even heating. Repeat this process several times until your peanut butter has reached the silky perfection you desire. Contrary to popular belief, microwaves don't cook food from the inside first but tend to heat food unevenly, so taking it out to stir is an important part of the equation.
The options are endless for melted peanut butter
After heating up your best peanut butter, it can be used as a topping for just about any food you want to try it with. Drizzle it over some ice cream, brownies, or pancakes. If you're feeling the heat, add a bit of water, lime juice, and Sambal Oelek to whip up a spicy peanut butter sauce for your next savory dish.
The best thing about melted peanut butter is that you can experiment with it again and again. Remember that the butter will begin to thicken as it cools, so working quickly is encouraged. Though, adding water will help a little bit in keeping the sauce-like consistency.
Sure, the stovetop is always an option for heating up peanut butter, but to save on time (and dishes), the microwave is a solid alternative. The other option is to omit heat entirely and use a whisk to get your peanut butter to the desired consistency. Depending on how velvety you want your peanut butter, and depending on your arm strength, this option might take the longest. So for those peanut butter lovers who are hungry, short on time, or just don't want to dirty too many dishes, this tried and true microwave method is for you.