When Arabs brought rice to the Iberian Peninsula sometime between the 8th and 10th centuries, they set in motion a series of events that, five centuries later, would give rise to the invention of paella. Spain's delectable national dish was born in Valencia and is made in a single large pan (also called paella) where rice, vegetables, and different meats are thrown together and cooked in broth. A combination of herbs and spices infuse the ingredients with deep and varied flavors, resulting in a meal that has become popular around the world. Yet, despite its international renown, most people have never tried traditional paella. Instead of seafood, Valencian paella uses chicken, and two meats many foreigners would consider unusual: rabbit and snails.

Likely invented by farmers who gathered ingredients that were easily available to them, original paella included components like snails, rabbit, duck, beans (particularly garrofó), different vegetables, and (sometimes) chicken. Tomatoes were added after Spain brought them to Europe from its colonies in the Americas. At some point, saffron became indispensable, giving the dish its color. These elements were mixed in a large paella pan that was placed over an open fire made with vines and orange tree wood. People gathered around the pan, cooking, then savoring the meal together in communal-style eating. This is largely how most Valencians continue to enjoy traditional paella — the main difference is that chicken became the predominant meat in the 19th century, though you'll still find snails and rabbit in many local recipes.