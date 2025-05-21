Susan Sarandon's Go-To Pasta Sauce When She Lived In Rome
Fans of actress Susan Sarandon know her from her exceptional work in films such as "Thelma & Louise," "Dead Man Walking," for which she won an Academy Award, and "Atlantic City." She is also heavily involved in social and political activism, and is passionate about traveling. In fact, Sarandon, who is Sicilian through her maternal side, even lived in Rome for a time where she fell in love and gave birth to a daughter. During this time, Sarandon immersed herself in Italian culture, learning the language and, of course, cooking with the local bounty. She even created a pasta dish which has become a staple in her kitchen, and has since been perfected by her daughter, Eva.
Sarandon explained to Netflix that her simple pasta was completely self-invented. The sauce is made by sautéing onions and garlic in olive oil, followed by sun-dried tomatoes. She then breaks up a small log of fresh goat cheese, which melts beautifully into the sauce. Cooked farfalle or penne pasta is then tossed in the sauce, along with some of the pasta water to loosen it and coat the pasta evenly. This is one reason why you should never dump that precious pasta water down the drain.
Sarandon's experiences in Italy and her Sicilian heritage undoubtedly served as inspiration for her role in Netflix's 2025 charming comedy, "Nonnas" in which several Italian grandmothers are hired to cook at Staten Island restaurant, Enoteca Maria. But she didn't get to showcase her signature pasta dish because she played the eatery's bombshell hairdresser turned pastry chef, working more with limoncello liqueur and cannoli shells than pasta and sun-dried tomatoes.
A sauce made in Rome, but not exactly Roman
Rome, Italy, has no shortage of pasta sauces it claims as its own. These include classics like carbonara and amatriciana, as well as cacio e pepe and gricia. Susan Sarandon's pasta sauce recipe actually includes elements that originated all over the country, making it an original that was created in Rome, but isn't necessarily Roman. The pasta shapes she prefers — penne or farfalle — originated in Genoa and Emilia-Romagna, respectively, which are both in the north of the country. The Lazio region, where Rome is located, is famous for producing long, strand-like pasta, such as bucatini and tonnarelli.
Sun-dried tomatoes are widely used in Italian cooking, but there is evidence that the ancient Aztecs were drying tomatoes much earlier than the Italians were. Once Italy caught on, places like Calabria and Sicily — both dry, sun-drenched regions in the south — became ideal locations to dry tomatoes for preservation. Naturally, in modern times, all of these ingredients are widely available all over Italy, and were likely very easy for Sarandon to find while living in the Eternal City. As for the soft goat cheese that she utilizes in her pasta, this is an ingredient that is produced throughout Italy and typically goes by the name "caprino."
Sarandon didn't give details as to how her daughter, Eva, has perfected this silky pasta dish, but we think the addition of fresh basil or even some peppery arugula would add both color and major flavor. Add protein like prosciutto or chicken to make it a heartier meal that just might become your favorite, too.