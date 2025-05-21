Susan Sarandon's Go-To Pasta Sauce When She Lived In Rome

Fans of actress Susan Sarandon know her from her exceptional work in films such as "Thelma & Louise," "Dead Man Walking," for which she won an Academy Award, and "Atlantic City." She is also heavily involved in social and political activism, and is passionate about traveling. In fact, Sarandon, who is Sicilian through her maternal side, even lived in Rome for a time where she fell in love and gave birth to a daughter. During this time, Sarandon immersed herself in Italian culture, learning the language and, of course, cooking with the local bounty. She even created a pasta dish which has become a staple in her kitchen, and has since been perfected by her daughter, Eva.

Sarandon explained to Netflix that her simple pasta was completely self-invented. The sauce is made by sautéing onions and garlic in olive oil, followed by sun-dried tomatoes. She then breaks up a small log of fresh goat cheese, which melts beautifully into the sauce. Cooked farfalle or penne pasta is then tossed in the sauce, along with some of the pasta water to loosen it and coat the pasta evenly. This is one reason why you should never dump that precious pasta water down the drain.

Sarandon's experiences in Italy and her Sicilian heritage undoubtedly served as inspiration for her role in Netflix's 2025 charming comedy, "Nonnas" in which several Italian grandmothers are hired to cook at Staten Island restaurant, Enoteca Maria. But she didn't get to showcase her signature pasta dish because she played the eatery's bombshell hairdresser turned pastry chef, working more with limoncello liqueur and cannoli shells than pasta and sun-dried tomatoes.