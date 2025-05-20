Don't Throw Out Scallion Whites And Embrace Their Punchy Flavor Instead

In plenty of recipes, green onions step into the spotlight. However, it's typically their darker, leafy tops that take center stage, often leaving the paler, firm bases behind, waiting for their moment to shine (sizzle). These lower halves, the scallion whites and light green parts, have a different kind of oniony flavor that is a tad punchier. This taste is more pronounced than the greens and has a stronger flavor that you might want to infuse into various dishes.

If you leave your scallion whites raw, they can bring strong, zesty flavor to all kinds of salads including potato salad, tuna salad, or chicken salad. Scallion whites can also be stirred into sauces like a Bloomin' Onion sauce or, one of our favorites, a smoked cream cheese onion dip. When you want to cook them, you'll notice that scallion whites will keep their structure, instead of caramelizing and breaking down. Cook them in a bit of oil to make a pungent, aromatic note for broths, stir-fried dishes, and glazes or sauces.

You'll notice that many Asian food traditions feature the white parts of scallions. Think Chinese scallion oil noodles, scallion pancakes, and grilled chicken skewers with veggies. It's also a great way to bring a stronger flavor to soups, stews, and dumplings. Scallion whites can also be used to season fish and in slow cooker recipes like chicken, pot roast, or other crockpot meals. You can also stuff chopped scallion whites into baked goods like cheesy biscuits or cornbread.