The Chocolate Covered Tropical Fruit That You May Like Better Than Strawberries

I love me some chocolate-dipped strawberries and appreciate how easy they are to make, but years ago I discovered that another fruit tastes even better when combined with chocolate. It happened on a trip to Iceland, of all places, where I ordered a bowl of ice cream, ignoring the fact that it was surprisingly chilly for July. I was served French vanilla with chocolate sauce, topped off with a few slices of fresh pineapple. (Iceland, interestingly enough, grows some of its own pineapples in greenhouses heated with geothermal energy.) The takeaway here is that the combination of pineapple and chocolate came as a surprise, but turned out to be amazing. It's something I still remember fondly many years later and have done my best to recreate it in various forms. Not only is it fantastic on ice cream or in a dessert fondue, but chocolate-dipped pineapple makes for the perfect semi-healthy indulgence.

So, why does pineapple work so well with chocolate? As with strawberries and raspberries, two fruits often paired with chocolate, it's all about flavor balance. You have a sweet, yet somewhat tangy fruit dipped in a smooth, creamy coating, and the results are pure magic. Of these three fruits, pineapple tends to be the tangiest, so there's more of a flavor contrast going on. This is why I find the pineapple-chocolate pairing so appealing.