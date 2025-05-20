The Major Frozen Pasta Recall That Affected Multiple Brands

Pasta seems like a pretty benign food, but it can be surprisingly dangerous. In one tragic incident, a 20-year-old Belgian man died from eating cooked pasta that was kept for too long at room temperature. The proper way to store both pasta and cooked rice – both of which can be breeding grounds for the deadly Bacillus cereus toxin — is to refrigerate them within two hours of preparation. You should also keep your cooked pasta in the fridge for no longer than four to five days.

So, is the only risk from home-cooked pasta? Unfortunately, this isn't the case, since there have been numerous store-bought pasta recalls that have affected millions. One major recall by the Nestlé company in 2016 affected two different pasta brands: Lean Cuisine spinach artichoke ravioli, ricotta and spinach ravioli, and mushroom mezzaluna were pulled from the market along with Stouffer's chicken and vegetable lasagnas. In addition to the pasta meals, several pizza products (DiGiorno Thin & Crispy spinach and garlic, rising crust spinach and mushroom, thin crust spinach and mushroom, and Tuscan-style chicken and Lean Cuisine's spinach and mushroom) were also recalled, as was Lean Cuisine's spinach, artichoke, and chicken panini and Stouffer's spinach soufflé.

The reason for the recall involved the spinach contained in all of these products. This vegetable, which all came from one grower, seemed to have been contaminated with small pieces of glass. Luckily, no injuries were reported, but Nestlé took a hit equivalent to the profit on three million meals.