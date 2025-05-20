Bono's Favorite Sandwich Is Super Irish And Filled With Carbs

We all have our favorite sandwich, the one we usually turn to whenever we're craving a handheld meal slapped between two pieces of bread. While yours could be something simple like a ham and cheese or BLT, you might expect the rich and famous to have fancier tastes. But that's not the case for Elton John, who likes a classic British tomato sandwich, or U2 singer Bono, whose all-time fave is a chip butty — essentially, a french fry sandwich.

The rock icon revealed his love of chip butties on Stephen Colbert's "Late Show" when asked to choose the best sandwich. He said that he grew up eating them and explained that they're french fries on buttered white bread, which Colbert called "the most Irish sandwich I can imagine." In reality, the chip butty is popular not just in Ireland, but across the U.K., too. It's sold at fish and chip shops and pubs, and is a beloved comfort food, as well as a go-to after a night of drinking or for the next-day hangover.

A chip butty's components are simple, but they'd send someone on a low-carb diet running in the other direction. They're made with British-style chips, which are different from American fries, cut more like thick steak fries. They are stuffed between generously buttered bread, with optional toppings on the chips like malt vinegar, ketchup, or tangy and sweet British brown sauce.