The Ingenious Way You Can Turn Coffee Into A Protein-Packed Power Drink
Many of us love (and need) coffee to start our day right, whether you're making yourself a latte, an iced coffee, or an espresso soda. Coffee has plenty of benefits all on its own, but if you're looking to get some extra protein throughout the day, your morning cup of joe might be the answer. All you need to do is add some gelatin.
Gelatin is a powder made from animal collagen, which is a form of protein. Adding a few tablespoons to your coffee is a great way to help muscle growth, support your joints, and keep your skin healthy. Gelatin also helps keep you fuller for longer, which is ideal for a busy morning. Your coffee will also get a subtly silky and rich texture, making it a much more satisfying drink. If you are vegetarian, there are gelatin alternatives you can use like agar-agar — but keep in mind their protein content is substantially lower.
How to make protein coffee
When making your protein-packed drink, you'll need to bloom the gelatin first. This essentially just means softening it in a cold liquid, which in this case can be milk, cream, or water, depending on how you like your coffee. It's important not to skip this step because adding gelatin straight into your hot drink will leave you with chunks, or even worse, one big gelatin ball. Once you've whisked your cold liquid and a few tablespoons of gelatin, it will thicken quickly.
When heating the mixture to soften, make sure you keep whisking and monitoring to avoid burning it. The aim here is just to melt the gelatin into your liquid — no need to boil it. If you like your coffee sweetened, feel free to add some liquid sweeteners like stevia or maple syrup. Then all that's left is pouring your mixture into your brewed coffee. For those who don't love the taste of coffee or want an evening protein drink instead, you can add gelatin to other drinks like hot chocolate, tea, or lemon water — just remember to always bloom your gelatin first. With a little extra prep, you can turn almost any drink into a nourishing, protein-rich treat.