The Ingenious Way You Can Turn Coffee Into A Protein-Packed Power Drink

Many of us love (and need) coffee to start our day right, whether you're making yourself a latte, an iced coffee, or an espresso soda. Coffee has plenty of benefits all on its own, but if you're looking to get some extra protein throughout the day, your morning cup of joe might be the answer. All you need to do is add some gelatin.

Gelatin is a powder made from animal collagen, which is a form of protein. Adding a few tablespoons to your coffee is a great way to help muscle growth, support your joints, and keep your skin healthy. Gelatin also helps keep you fuller for longer, which is ideal for a busy morning. Your coffee will also get a subtly silky and rich texture, making it a much more satisfying drink. If you are vegetarian, there are gelatin alternatives you can use like agar-agar — but keep in mind their protein content is substantially lower.