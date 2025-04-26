The 2-Drink Mix That'll Make For A More Refreshing Caffeine Boost

Over one billion people in the world are daily coffee drinkers, and given the positive effects coffee can have, this comes as no surprise. Its energizing powers and delicious taste are probably the reason that coffee is the base for so many refreshing drinks — and if you're a fan of espresso tonic or espresso orange, this drink is right up your alley. Introducing the espresso soda: a mix of espresso, club soda, and simple syrup.

The bubbles add a refreshing touch and mellow out the intensity of the coffee, while the simple syrup also counteracts any bitterness — making a perfectly sweet and crisp caffeinated beverage. It's as easy as pouring one shot of espresso into an ice-filled glass, adding in the simple syrup to taste, and topping your drink with club soda or sparkling water. And, if you don't feel like buying simple syrup, the homemade version only requires boiling equal parts sugar and water in a pot — just remember to allow it to cool in the refrigerator before using it in your espresso soda.