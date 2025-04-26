The 2-Drink Mix That'll Make For A More Refreshing Caffeine Boost
Over one billion people in the world are daily coffee drinkers, and given the positive effects coffee can have, this comes as no surprise. Its energizing powers and delicious taste are probably the reason that coffee is the base for so many refreshing drinks — and if you're a fan of espresso tonic or espresso orange, this drink is right up your alley. Introducing the espresso soda: a mix of espresso, club soda, and simple syrup.
The bubbles add a refreshing touch and mellow out the intensity of the coffee, while the simple syrup also counteracts any bitterness — making a perfectly sweet and crisp caffeinated beverage. It's as easy as pouring one shot of espresso into an ice-filled glass, adding in the simple syrup to taste, and topping your drink with club soda or sparkling water. And, if you don't feel like buying simple syrup, the homemade version only requires boiling equal parts sugar and water in a pot — just remember to allow it to cool in the refrigerator before using it in your espresso soda.
Customizing your espresso soda
The simplicity of an espresso soda means that there are endless ways to play around with its flavors and really make it your own. Vanilla, almond, or hazelnut extract are great options for a flavorful add-in that will make your drink taste like it's straight from a high-end coffee shop. You might already know that lemon pairs well with coffee, so feel free to add some lemon juice or garnish with lemon or orange peel for a touch of brightness. If you don't have an espresso machine, a ½ cup of strongly brewed coffee is a good substitute.
For some of us pairing coffee with milk is a must, so add a splash of cold foam or milk at the very end. Not only does this round out any intense flavors, but your espresso soda will be creamier and richer. If you usually enjoy a caramel-flavored coffee, you can also make your simple syrup using brown sugar, which will give this drink more of a caramelized taste. Any flavored coffee syrup can be used in place of the simple syrup, so get creative and make the most of your espresso soda.