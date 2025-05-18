One Major Starbucks Mug Recall Left Customers With Injuries

Starbucks gift sets can be the perfect surprise for anyone on your list — including yourself. However, even the best gift can go awry if it may harm the recipient. In 2023, what many believed was a stylish mug joined the lineup of Starbucks recalls that affected millions when Nestlé USA recalled over 440,000 Starbucks-branded mugs due to burns and cuts being reported by users. The mugs donned eye-catching metallic colors that made them a stylish choice for a morning coffee or warm drink. However, the mugs would overheat when filled with hot liquid, or when microwaved, leading to possible burns or even deep cuts in the event of the mug shattering.

The metallic mugs came in gift sets that included Starbucks holiday coffee or hot cocoa and either an 11- or 16-ounce mug. The sets were sold at Walmart, Target, and Nexcom, both in-store and online. Twelve incidents of the mugs breaking from overheating were reported, with ten of them causing injuries, one of which required medical attention. Of the injuries, nine mug users received severe burns or blisters on their hands from the extreme temperatures, and one individual was cut. Consumers pour and reheat hot liquids in mugs all the time, but metallic Starbucks cups are another one of the things you should never put in a microwave.