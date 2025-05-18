The Ultimate Hot Dog Topping Is Inspired By A Classic Mexican Condiment

Some people like their hot dogs plain. Some swear a squirt of yellow mustard is all you need. Personally, I let my mood determine what goes on mine, but for the most part, that includes some sweet relish. Whether I'm building a Chicago-style with neon green relish or craving the classic trifecta of condiments (ketchup, mustard, relish), I find sweet relish to be an excellent foil to the savory sausage. I realize that some people find relish to be too sweet and overpowering for their tastes, so perhaps the concept of pickle de gallo is precisely for them.

Pickle de gallo is based on the classic Mexican condiment pico de gallo which is made with chopped tomatoes, white, yellow, or red onions, chili peppers, cilantro, lime juice, and salt. To make the pickle-fied version, you combine the finely chopped elements of pico de gallo with pickles (and sometimes cucumber and red bell pepper). The result is something that resembles relish (only more colorful), but has the fresh flavor of pico de gallo along with the brininess from the pickles. It's perfection on top of a hot dog, balancing out the wonderfully fatty flavors of the frankfurter.

You can use pickle de gallo on any hot dog where you'd otherwise use relish, but it'd also be delicious on a Sonoran-style hot dog, which is topped with pico de gallo. To make them, wrap your dogs in bacon and grill them until the bacon is crisp. Top with pickle de gallo. Additional toppings can vary, but often these dogs are topped with Mexican crema or mayonnaise, sliced avocado, and Mexican cheese like Cotija or queso fresco.