The Dining Habit That Makes Gordon Ramsay Cringe

Despite Gordon Ramsay's status as a highly decorated restaurateur and beloved celebrity chef, the public doesn't always agree with his takes on food and dining etiquette. While Ramsay shares his dislike for airplane food with the masses, his stance on whether you should finish your whole plate when dining out is slightly more polarizing. Ramsay believes that, in order to be respectful, you should finish all the food on your plate whenever you're eating.

Ramsay recently revealed this stance during an interview with The Times as the chef discussed his youth. Ultimately, Ramsay's annoyance with people who don't finish their plates comes from his overall disdain for wastefulness which stems from his modest upbringing as a child. "It's rude to leave anything on your plate," Ramsay said bluntly, "Watching my mother work three jobs to put tea on the table for my sisters, brother, and me, I learnt never to waste anything."

This annoyance with wastefulness is not something Ramsay has been quiet about over the years, either. Many of his most heated moments throughout his 20+ years of hosting "Hell's Kitchen" revolved around contestants' wasteful tendencies. However, his catch-all language in the interview was received poorly by some long-time fans of the chef.