The Dining Habit That Makes Gordon Ramsay Cringe
Despite Gordon Ramsay's status as a highly decorated restaurateur and beloved celebrity chef, the public doesn't always agree with his takes on food and dining etiquette. While Ramsay shares his dislike for airplane food with the masses, his stance on whether you should finish your whole plate when dining out is slightly more polarizing. Ramsay believes that, in order to be respectful, you should finish all the food on your plate whenever you're eating.
Ramsay recently revealed this stance during an interview with The Times as the chef discussed his youth. Ultimately, Ramsay's annoyance with people who don't finish their plates comes from his overall disdain for wastefulness which stems from his modest upbringing as a child. "It's rude to leave anything on your plate," Ramsay said bluntly, "Watching my mother work three jobs to put tea on the table for my sisters, brother, and me, I learnt never to waste anything."
This annoyance with wastefulness is not something Ramsay has been quiet about over the years, either. Many of his most heated moments throughout his 20+ years of hosting "Hell's Kitchen" revolved around contestants' wasteful tendencies. However, his catch-all language in the interview was received poorly by some long-time fans of the chef.
Why Gordon Ramsay's stance on finishing your plate is controversial
Ramsay's blunt criticism of people who don't finish their plates was met with online accusations of the beloved chef being "toxic" and "judgmental" by many who find the demand unnecessary in many situations, whether it be because of portion sizes or some other reason. Long-time fans of Gordon Ramsay will know his insistence on finishing your plate isn't one he follows 100% of the time — he's rarely finished his plate while dining at establishments in shows such as "Kitchen Nightmares" or "Hotel Hell."
That said, Ramsay's stance regarding finishing your plate is fairly common in many parts of the world. Most notably, it's considered impolite to not finish your plate in both Japan and India. So, if you don't want to offend the chef (or you just don't want your server to ask why you didn't finish your food), it's likely best to heed Ramsay's advice. Taking food home in a box likely won't ruffle too many feathers, either.