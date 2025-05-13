Texas Roadhouse's New Grocery Store Line Shakes Up These Iconic Appetizers

We all know Texas Roadhouse for its affordable steaks and those popular, freshly-baked rolls with the cinnamon butter, but you can't forget the fact it also serves a few specialty appetizers too. The chain has partnered up with dairy dip producer West Madison Foods to come out with three dip flavors inspired by three of its most popular appetizers: Rattlesnake Bites, Cactus Blossom, and fried pickles.

The Rattlesnake Bites-flavored dip is inspired by the appetizer with the same name which is a molten, deep-fried ball of jack cheese with chopped jalapeños. It's seasoned with ingredients like cayenne pepper, garlic, and bell pepper. The Cactus Blossom (also known as the Bloomin' Onion at Outback) dip is meant to taste like a fried onion strip dipped in a Cajun-inspired sauce. The fried pickle dip is meant to taste like, well, fried pickles.

If you're curious and want to try them out, you can pick these new dips up exclusively at Walmart — and they're out now. This means you can pretend like you're out to dinner at Texas Roadhouse when it's actually just midnight and you're shoveling chips and dip into your face in the kitchen with the lights off.