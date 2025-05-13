Texas Roadhouse's New Grocery Store Line Shakes Up These Iconic Appetizers
We all know Texas Roadhouse for its affordable steaks and those popular, freshly-baked rolls with the cinnamon butter, but you can't forget the fact it also serves a few specialty appetizers too. The chain has partnered up with dairy dip producer West Madison Foods to come out with three dip flavors inspired by three of its most popular appetizers: Rattlesnake Bites, Cactus Blossom, and fried pickles.
The Rattlesnake Bites-flavored dip is inspired by the appetizer with the same name which is a molten, deep-fried ball of jack cheese with chopped jalapeños. It's seasoned with ingredients like cayenne pepper, garlic, and bell pepper. The Cactus Blossom (also known as the Bloomin' Onion at Outback) dip is meant to taste like a fried onion strip dipped in a Cajun-inspired sauce. The fried pickle dip is meant to taste like, well, fried pickles.
If you're curious and want to try them out, you can pick these new dips up exclusively at Walmart — and they're out now. This means you can pretend like you're out to dinner at Texas Roadhouse when it's actually just midnight and you're shoveling chips and dip into your face in the kitchen with the lights off.
You can also buy a take-and-bake version of Texas Roadhouse rolls at Walmart
If you're really looking to round out the experience, Walmart sells a mini version of Texas Roadhouse's rolls with a honey cinnamon glaze. You can find them in the freezer aisle. You can even buy a packaged version of its honey cinnamon whipped buttery spread in the refrigerated aisle to go with it.
I'm going to note that I noticed the store-bought whipped butter is plant-based (hence that vague "buttery spread" name), meaning there's no actual butter in it unlike the stuff you get at the restaurant, just a heads up. But pair some rolls with cinnamon butter, maybe one of the new dips, and all you need to do is add your own steak and baked potato, hopefully with something green to go along with it.
At this point, why bother making the trek to Texas Roadhouse when everything you need is already in your refrigerator? Okay, at least at the restaurant you can pick out your own steak and get someone to make all the food for you. But in the meantime, the dips and the rolls will have to tide you over until your next visit.