Why You Should Avoid This Type Of Air Fryer For Baking

There's no arguing that air fryers are a valuable kitchen appliance. They've opened up a world to healthier, faster, and more convenient cooking, and there are plenty of unexpected foods you can cook in your air fryer. The best part is that baking is also possible, whether you're making air fryer cookies, donuts, or muffins in the appliance. But the type of air fryer you use definitely matters. After speaking to Cathy Yoder, CEO of Empowered Cooks and author of the "Air Fryer Recipes" cookbook, we learnt that a rotating basket air fryer isn't a good match for your baked goods.

"Air fryers with rotating baskets are not suitable for baking as they are designed more for heating up items like fries and wings," warned Yoder. "The constantly tumbling motion will ruin a soft dough or batter."

Since many baked goods like cupcakes or muffins need to be undisturbed while baking, not only will the movement prevent rising and even cooking, but the batter spilling will be a nightmare to clean from your air fryer. Yoder – who is also known as the "Queen of Air Fryers" – also recommended avoiding oven-style air fryers, since the lack of air circulation can cause uneven baking.