Why You Should Avoid This Type Of Air Fryer For Baking
There's no arguing that air fryers are a valuable kitchen appliance. They've opened up a world to healthier, faster, and more convenient cooking, and there are plenty of unexpected foods you can cook in your air fryer. The best part is that baking is also possible, whether you're making air fryer cookies, donuts, or muffins in the appliance. But the type of air fryer you use definitely matters. After speaking to Cathy Yoder, CEO of Empowered Cooks and author of the "Air Fryer Recipes" cookbook, we learnt that a rotating basket air fryer isn't a good match for your baked goods.
"Air fryers with rotating baskets are not suitable for baking as they are designed more for heating up items like fries and wings," warned Yoder. "The constantly tumbling motion will ruin a soft dough or batter."
Since many baked goods like cupcakes or muffins need to be undisturbed while baking, not only will the movement prevent rising and even cooking, but the batter spilling will be a nightmare to clean from your air fryer. Yoder – who is also known as the "Queen of Air Fryers" – also recommended avoiding oven-style air fryers, since the lack of air circulation can cause uneven baking.
Choose your air fryer and baked goods wisely
"The best style of air fryer for baking is a single basket drawer style air fryer," suggested Cathy Yoder. "They tend to provide a more even surface area for baking items like cookies, lava cakes, muffins, etc. The basket remains stationary so nothing shifts around." This type of air fryer circulates hot air consistently throughout the basket, so your baked goods will cook evenly and rise without any disruptions.
When choosing what to bake in your air fryer, some foods will work better than others. "Baked goods that are small and sturdy like muffins, scones, brownies, and biscuits work best in an air fryer," said Yoder. "On the other hand, large cakes or soufflés may dry out as they require a heat that is more gentle."
Large cakes take a while to set, and an air fryer's heating method can burn the outside before the inside has a chance to fully bake. If you're set on baking your cake in the air fryer, try adding a topping like streusel or caramel sauce halfway through to stop the cake from burning. Otherwise, Yoder suggested an easy alternative. "Instead of cakes, I recommend cupcakes," she said.