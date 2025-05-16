The Reason Your Onions Are Turning Blue

Onions come in all different colors. There are red onions, perfect eaten raw on burgers or in salads, and white and yellow onions, which are excellent all-purpose choices. There are even green onions, if you want to stretch the definition a bit (just so long as you don't call them chives). But what happens when you throw a handful of red onion into a skillet for your frittata and see those onions, once a healthy shade of purplish-red, turn colloidal-silver blue? Do you scream? Faint? Call an exorcist? Don't worry so much: It's the result of a natural chemical process, and while it can be jarring to see it happen in person, blue onions are perfectly safe to eat.

Red onions contain natural pigments called anthocyanins, which give them that lovely coloring. But anthocyanins are quite sensitive to pH levels — that is, how acidic or basic something is. When they're introduced to something more basic, or alkaline, those pigments will shift in color, resulting in that startling shade of blue. Egg whites and baking soda are two alkaline substances that might trigger this reaction.