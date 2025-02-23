Give Boring Tomatoes A Flavor Boost With A Truly Secret Ingredient

Growing up in an Italian-American household, I thought I knew all the tricks to enhance tomatoes, whether they were canned, fresh, or in a sauce. If tomato sauce is too acidic, adding a vegetable will balance it out. If you think you've added enough salt to fresh tomatoes, you probably need to add more. Removing tomato skins the right way doesn't require a peeler — just to name a few. However, one ingredient is usually — and rarely — only called for in baking applications, but is the hero for making out-of-season tomatoes taste like they've been freshly picked off the vine. If you happen to have cream of tartar hanging out in the forgotten corners of your pantry, it now has another purpose as a flavor booster for tomatoes.

If you're unfamiliar with cream of tartar, it looks nothing like it sounds. It's not cream at all and is found alongside dried herbs and spices in grocery stores. It looks similar to baking soda because, like baking soda, cream of tartar is acidic. Typically, cream of tartar is used in baked goods like snickerdoodle cookies, where its acidity not only gives them their signature tangy flavor but also keeps them soft. When air is incorporated into ingredients like egg whites or heavy cream, a few teaspoons of cream of tartar can be used as a stabilizer, helping to create soft, fluffy clouds that hold their shape. For fresh tomatoes that unfortunately lack flavor, the acid within the cream of tartar provides the burst of brightness and slight tang that tomatoes normally should have while also helping the tomatoes maintain their integrity.