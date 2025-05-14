Texas Roadhouse Vs Longhorn: How Do Each Chain's Ribs Differ?
Not all ribs are created equal — especially at chain restaurants. Texas Roadhouse and Longhorn Steakhouse are two chains that have consistently received rave reviews for serving high-quality, fall-off-the-bone ribs that keep patrons coming back for more. Each chain starts with a rack of pork baby back ribs (which are totally different from spare ribs) as the base, and both restaurants use a combination of baking and grilling to achieve the tender, flavorful meat that pulls apart from each bone without effort.
But that's where the similarities end. Texas Roadhouse uses an in-house rib seasoning (which is available for purchase in stores), while Longhorn uses a secret, unspecified blend of seasonings. And each fast-casual dining establishment has its own technique for the time and temperature in the oven before transferring the ribs to the grill. Plus, the chains use separate BBQ sauces and grilling methods to create a deliciously mouthwatering plate of ribs.
How Texas Roadhouse and Longhorn make BBQ ribs
Let's start with Texas Roadhouse. According to an in-studio demonstration with KTTC news station in Rochester, Minnesota, each slab of ribs is generously seasoned with Texas Roadhouse Rib Seasoning, a special blend of spices that includes salt, pepper, paprika, garlic powder, and onion salt. Then, the ribs are placed on a wire rack in a roasting pan. Half a cup of water and 2 tablespoons of liquid smoke are poured underneath the wire rack to keep the ribs moist and add a smoky flavor. The ribs cook "low and slow" for 10 hours at 200 degrees Fahrenheit till the meat is melt-in-your-mouth tender. Finally, the cooked ribs are placed on the grill for eight minutes where they are slowly turned and basted with BBQ sauce.
Longhorn has a slightly different approach. According to the chain's website, the ribs are first seasoned with the "Big Four" spices: salt, pepper, onion powder, and garlic powder. Then, the ribs are placed in a shallow pan with 2 cups of water and 1 teaspoon of liquid smoke — no wire rack required. Next, Longhorn bakes the ribs at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for two hours and 15 minutes, which is a shorter timeframe and a higher heat than Texas Roadhouse. After baking, the ribs are placed bone-side down on an oiled grill set at medium heat for five minutes before flipping. As they cook, Longhorn's staple BBQ sauce is smothered on the ribs.