Texas Roadhouse Vs Longhorn: How Do Each Chain's Ribs Differ?

Not all ribs are created equal — especially at chain restaurants. Texas Roadhouse and Longhorn Steakhouse are two chains that have consistently received rave reviews for serving high-quality, fall-off-the-bone ribs that keep patrons coming back for more. Each chain starts with a rack of pork baby back ribs (which are totally different from spare ribs) as the base, and both restaurants use a combination of baking and grilling to achieve the tender, flavorful meat that pulls apart from each bone without effort.

But that's where the similarities end. Texas Roadhouse uses an in-house rib seasoning (which is available for purchase in stores), while Longhorn uses a secret, unspecified blend of seasonings. And each fast-casual dining establishment has its own technique for the time and temperature in the oven before transferring the ribs to the grill. Plus, the chains use separate BBQ sauces and grilling methods to create a deliciously mouthwatering plate of ribs.