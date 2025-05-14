One Little Mistake Could Be Ruining Your Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Is there a greater source of comfort than a grilled cheese sandwich? With or without a bowl of tomato soup (don't you dare say without), something about tearing those sandwich halves apart and seeing that the cheese has melted all the way through is immensely satisfying. In fact, it's so satisfying that many people want to learn about the science behind the perfect cheese pull, wherein the cheese droops down as the sandwich halves are separated. Okay, so maybe that's just me, but whether the cheese is melted or not can definitely make or break a grilled cheese sandwich.

While we could spend most of the day arguing about what type of cheese to use when making a grilled cheese sandwich, which bread is the best, or whether you should "upgrade" it, there's one small mistake that could negate all of your efforts: improper cheese prep. That's right, folks, you heard me. You could be cutting the cheese far too thickly.

It's better to layer thin slices of cheese, less than a ½-inch thick, across the bread as this allows the cheese to melt more easily. Use cheese slices thicker than this and the cheese will probably melt unevenly. The bread could even burn before cheese in the middle of the sandwich has melted.