One Little Mistake Could Be Ruining Your Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Is there a greater source of comfort than a grilled cheese sandwich? With or without a bowl of tomato soup (don't you dare say without), something about tearing those sandwich halves apart and seeing that the cheese has melted all the way through is immensely satisfying. In fact, it's so satisfying that many people want to learn about the science behind the perfect cheese pull, wherein the cheese droops down as the sandwich halves are separated. Okay, so maybe that's just me, but whether the cheese is melted or not can definitely make or break a grilled cheese sandwich.
While we could spend most of the day arguing about what type of cheese to use when making a grilled cheese sandwich, which bread is the best, or whether you should "upgrade" it, there's one small mistake that could negate all of your efforts: improper cheese prep. That's right, folks, you heard me. You could be cutting the cheese far too thickly.
It's better to layer thin slices of cheese, less than a ½-inch thick, across the bread as this allows the cheese to melt more easily. Use cheese slices thicker than this and the cheese will probably melt unevenly. The bread could even burn before cheese in the middle of the sandwich has melted.
How to ensure the cheese melts
Another common mistake people make when creating grilled cheese sandwiches is using cold cheese. Cheese used straight from the freezer will be much colder — and will subsequently take longer to melt — than cheese that's kept in the fridge or has been brought up to room temperature. This makes it all the more likely that the cheese will not melt all the way through prior to the bread burning. So, be sure to use warmer cheese when making your sandwich, if possible.
If you are still struggling to get that perfect cheese pull, here is a tip: During the last few seconds of cooking your grilled cheese, add a few drops of water to the pan and cover it with a lid. The resulting steam should melt the cheese right through. Just be sure to remove the sandwich after a few seconds. Fail to do so, and you might well end up with a soggy sandwich.